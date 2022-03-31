English
    Samsung, Western Digital join hands to increase adoption of zoned storage solutions

    The partnership aims to build a robust ecosystem of products that use zoned storage technology, the companies have said

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Samsung/Western Digital)

    Samsung and Western Digital have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to drive adoption rates of next-generation zoned storage technologies, which includes both data placement and storage.

    The two companies want to create awareness for the new technology in the enterprise and cloud markets. The partnership will also focus on software development for technologies like zoned storage. The drive for zoned storage is a standard-based initiative to help scale data centres for the future.

    “Storage is the essential foundation for how people and businesses consume and use data. To enable today’s needs and tomorrow’s next big ideas, we must innovate, collaborate and keep pace as an industry in bringing new standards and architectures to life,” said Rob Soderbery, EVP and GM, Flash Business Unit at Western Digital.

    Devices that use zoned storage utilize a new command set in the NVMe protocol for storage that allow SSDs to align data with the contents perfectly, reducing load times and speeding up performance.

    “In order for a technology ecosystem to be successful, overall frameworks and general solution models must come together so they do not suffer from fragmentation, which delays adoption and adds unnecessary complexity for software stack developers,” Soderbery said

    Samsung and Western Digital will work together to define the next high-level models for zoned storage technologies, with open and scalable data center architectures.

    The companies said the partnership would be the starting point for future device interfaces and next-generation hardware with enhanced data placement and processing. This will eventually grow to include other technologies as well like computational storage and NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF).
    Tags: #NVMe #Samsung #SSD #Western Digital #Zoned Storage
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 06:10 pm
