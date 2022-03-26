English
    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G launched in India's sub-20K market: Check price, specs

    The Samsung Galaxy A13’s price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The Samsung Galaxy A23’s price in India starts from Rs 19,499 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 26, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23 have officially been unveiled in India. The two Galaxy A series devices are both priced under Rs 20,000 and do not support 5G. The two Galaxy A series phones also share similar designs.

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price in India

    The Samsung Galaxy A13’s price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB/64GB model. The phone is also available in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations that cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Price in India

    The Samsung Galaxy A23’s price in India starts from Rs 19,499 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant costs Rs 20,999. Both the Galaxy A23 4G and Galaxy A13 4G are available in Blue, Peach, Black and White colour options.

    Samsung Galaxy A23 4G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A23 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded through a microSD card. The handset runs Android 12 out of the box with the OneUI 4.1 skin. The Galaxy A23 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

    For optics, the Galaxy A23 4G gets a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera here also features OIS. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support with a 15W adapter in the box.

    Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy A13 4G shares most of the same specifications as the Galaxy A23 4G. The only difference is the memory configurations and the Exynos 850 chip powering the Galaxy A13 4G. Additionally, there’s no OIS on the main camera on the A13 4G.
