Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A73 5G launched in India with quad-camera setup, 5000 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India has been announced. The company launched its new Galaxy A-series smartphone alongside the Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23 and the Galaxy A53 5G, which were unveiled earlier this month in India. At the event, the company also unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, which will go on sale at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G comes in two storage options in India. The base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also an 8GB + 128GB variant. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G price in India will be announced at a later date. It comes in four colours - Peach, Blue, Mint and White.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-book in the coming days on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and select online portals. The new Samsung smartphones join the Galaxy A13 4G, Galaxy A23 4G and the Galaxy A53 5G, which were launched earlier this month in India.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is powered by an Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support, although there’s no charger in the box.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G camera setup features a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS. It also has an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also features a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. It runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G features a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with similar RAM and storage configurations as the Galaxy A33 5G. The phone has a quad-camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

The Galaxy A73 5G has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 25W fast-charging support. It runs Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top.

The Galaxy A33 5G and A73 5G are assured to get four years of major OS updates, which means they will get the Android 16 update. Additionally, Samsung is also providing five years of security updates. Both phones also have an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.