MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Tecno Spark 7T with MediaTek G35 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

The Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST

The Tecno Spark 7T was recently unveiled in India’s sub-10K segment. The Spark 7T arrives with a MediaTek SoC, a 48 MP dual-camera setup, a massive battery, and an IPS display.

Tecno Spark 7T Price in India

The Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The phone is available in Nebula Orange, Magnet Black, and Jewel Blue colours. The first sale for the Tecno Spark 7T will begin on June 15. Tecno is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the Spark 7T during the first sale.

Tecno Spark 7T Specifications

The Tecno Spark 7T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 with Tecno’s custom HiOS 7.6 skin on top. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Close

Related stories

For optics, the Spark 7T gets a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI camera unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features 480 nits of brightness and 2.5D curved glass.

Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, and more. The phone weighs around 165 grams and opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone will take on affordable smartphones like the Realme C21, Samsung Galaxy F02s, Redmi 9, and Poco C3.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #smartphones #Tecno
first published: Jun 14, 2021 12:51 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.