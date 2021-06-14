Tecno Spark 7T with MediaTek G35 SoC, 6,000 mAh Battery launched in India: Check Price, Specs, Availability

The Tecno Spark 7T was recently unveiled in India’s sub-10K segment. The Spark 7T arrives with a MediaTek SoC, a 48 MP dual-camera setup, a massive battery, and an IPS display.

Tecno Spark 7T Price in India

The Tecno Spark 7T is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The phone is available in Nebula Orange, Magnet Black, and Jewel Blue colours. The first sale for the Tecno Spark 7T will begin on June 15. Tecno is offering a Rs 1,000 discount on the Spark 7T during the first sale.

Tecno Spark 7T Specifications

The Tecno Spark 7T is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11 with Tecno’s custom HiOS 7.6 skin on top. The phone packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support.

For optics, the Spark 7T gets a 48 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a secondary AI camera unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features 480 nits of brightness and 2.5D curved glass.