Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched with 6.35" IPS display, MediaTek Helio G35 CPU and a big 5000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 9 has been launched in India. The budget smartphone comes loaded with features such as 6.35" IPS HD+ display, dual-camera setup with 13MP primary sensor, MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a massive 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone is available in Carbon Black, Sporty Orange, Sky Blue colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 price

Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes at a starting price of Rs 8,999 for the vanilla 4GB/64GB variant. The smartphone is also available in 4GB/128GB configuration which would retail at Rs 9,999.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 availability

The smartphone go on sale first on Monday, August 31 and can be purchased across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 sports a 16.5cm (6.35) IPS HD+ display with 720*1600p resolution and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and up to 400 nits of typical brightness. The dot drop notch at the top center of the smartphone houses the 5MP selfie camera.

Redmi 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 12nm technology. The octa-core chipset comes with eight A53 cores with a maximum clock rate of 2.3GHz. The processor is backed by up to 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GB ROM with eMMC 5.1 technology. Redmi 9 comes equipped with a PowerVR8320 GPU with maximum clock rate of 680MHz for handling graphic requirements. The smartphone also supports memory expansion of up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 camera

In optics, Redmi 9 comes with a dual rear camera setup with 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. The camera duo is accompanied by an LED flash for assistance in low light photography. The camera comes with features such as Phase detection auto focus, HDR, AI portrait mode, face recognition, AI Beautify 5.0, document scanner and palm shutter. For selfie lovers, the smartphone is equipped with a 5MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture which is capable of capturing 1080p videos at 30fps.

Redmi 9 comes with 5000 mAh that supports 10W charge through a micro USB charging port. The smartphone weighs 196 grams and comes with connectivity features such as dual-SIM cards with simultaneous 4G accessibility, 3.5 mm headphone jack, Micro USB port, dual-band WiFi, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face unlock, FM radio, sensors including GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, among others.

Speaking at the launch event, Sneha Tainwala, Redmi India Lead, said, "With each Redmi device, we are moving closer to making sure technology is available for everyone. Redmi 8 series has shipped nearly 25 million units globally, which is a testimony to the trust that our consumers have shown in us. With Redmi 9 we want to build upon the legacy of the number series."