Poco C3 Launched in India with MediaTek G35 SoC, triple camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery

Poco just dropped another budget handset in India, in the form of the Poco C3. The Poco C3 is the most affordable of all Poco phones. It offers a big battery, a triple rear camera setup, and a sizeable display.

Poco C3 Price in India

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,499 in India for the base 3GB/32GB variant. However, the 4GB/64GB configuration will set you back Rs 8,999. The Poco C3 will be available exclusively on Flipkart, with the first sale of the device kicking off on October 16. It is worth noting that the prices mentioned are introductory offers, and the device could get a hike after the first sale.

Poco C3 Specifications

The Poco C3 is powered by a MediaTek G35 SoC, an entry-level gaming chipset. The phone sports a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also features a max brightness of 400 nits. The Poco C3 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support over Micro USB.

In optics, the Poco C3 gets a triple camera setup on the back. The setup comprises of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. On the front, Poco opts for a 5 MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

The device runs on Android 10 with the MIUI 12 skin for Poco on top. Poco is touting a clean experience with the C3. Connectivity options on the Poco C3, includes a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Lastly, the phone is P2i-rated for splash-resistance with a two-tone pattern. The Poco C3 will be available in Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black colour options.