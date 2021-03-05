Realme C21 launched: All you need to know about first C series smartphone in 2021

Realme recently launched its first flagship for 2021, in the form of the Realme GT. However, the company also revealed a new budget phone in Malaysia. The Realme C21 arrived as the first C series smartphone in 2021.

Realme C21 Price

The Realme C21 is priced at MYR 499 (Roughly Rs 8,900) for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The C21 is available in Cross Black and Cross Blue colour options. It is already available on sale in Malaysia, although there is no word on availability outside the country.

Realme C21 Specs

The Realme C21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of storage, which is expandable through the dedicated microSD card slot. The Realme C21 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

For optics, the Realme C21 gets a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP, f/2.2 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras include a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP monochrome lens. On the front, the notch houses a 5 MP, f/2.2 selfie shooter.

The Realme C21 runs on Realme UI based on Android 10. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with a 10W charger bundled in the box. Connectivity options on the Realme C21 includes a microUSB port, a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and more.