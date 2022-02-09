Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 launch today: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch worldwide on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event kicks off today at 8.30 pm IST. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, the company will unveil its top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+. Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, here is everything you need to know about the three Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price could start at $1199 (roughly Rs 89,500). The device is expected to launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also rumoured to come in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs 59,700) for the base model. It is rumoured to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. The Galaxy S22 Plus will be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 74,600).

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has also spotted the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price for the Middle Eastern market on Amazon. The device is listed for AED 4,699 (roughly Rs 95,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB option. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options are priced at AED 5,099, AED 5,499, respectively.

The base Galaxy S22 with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at AED 3,199 (roughly Rs 65,200), whereas the S22+ 256GB model is priced at AED 3399 (roughly Rs 69,300).

Samsung Galaxy S22 India launch date

Samsung Galaxy S22 India launch is rumoured to take place on March 11. Agarwal has shared the RAM and storage options of the three devices in India. The tipster claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options. It will come in only two colours - Phantom Black and Phantom White. The Phantom Green and Burgundy colour options are unlikely to make it to India.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB colour options. They will be available in Black, White and Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a Galaxy Note-like design. According to the leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders, the phone will have an S Pen slot at the bottom edge. It has a boxy design with a curved screen at the front.

The flagship smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The display will support 2K resolution and have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It will also have the brightest display on a smartphone with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. It will be slightly higher than Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra (Review), which came with a 1700 nits display.

On the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specifications rumoured so far include a 108MP Super Clear lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. Much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), the S22 Ultra’s telephoto camera sensors will offer 3x and 10x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone will have a 40MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box. The phone will come with Exynos 2200 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor depending on the region of sale.

Based on previous launches, it was expected that the Galaxy S22 India models will get the Exynos-powered variant. However, a recent report claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 India models will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 specifications

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.6-inch display. Both devices will sport a Full HD+ flat panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen will be brightness at 1300 nits and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 10MP front camera. Both models are rumoured to come with a glass back. The devices will sport a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will pack a 3700 mAh cell and support 25W fast charging. The Plus model has a larger 4500 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging. All three devices will run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.