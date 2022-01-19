Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's design renders, specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications will include a quad-camera setup, an Exynos 2200 SoC for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's design renders have leaked online. The new flagship smartphone will launch in February, according to the rumour mill. Ahead of the official Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date announcement, the Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications have leaked online.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders by MySmartPrice and tipster Ishan Agarwal confirm that the phone will have a Galaxy Note-like design. The device has a boxy design with a curved display at the front. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come in green, pink gold, phantom black, and phantom white colour options.

The report states that the display will be 6.8-inch tall and sport a 12-bit, 2X Dynamic AMOLED display. It will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The 2K screen will also have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, which seems to be an improved version of the original Victus.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera module on the back will include a 108MP Super Clear lens with 12-bit video HDR recording. The report states that the quad-camera setup will include a 12MP ultra-wide camera and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. The telephoto camera sensors could offer 3x and 10x zoom.

For selfies, the phone will come with a 40MP front camera sensor. Under the hood, the India variant will feature an Exynos 2200 chipset, whereas the global model will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone is likely to come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB/ 1TB of internal storage. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging.