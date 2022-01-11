Samsung Galaxy S22 series could launch on February 8 ahead of MWC 2022: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been leaked in great detail over the past couple of months. Now, a new report by a South Korean website suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch on February 8.

Samsung tends to launch its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones during the company’s Unpacked events in February. And if the report is accurate, it will be no different this time. The Galaxy S22 lineup is slated to arrive on February 8, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

The report further notes that the Galaxy S22 models will be available for pre-order a day after the February 8 launch date. However, the devices will only begin shipping on February 24. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 devices will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region, although Indian consumers will likely be treated to the latter. Samsung is also expected to bring Galaxy Note series features to its S series this year. This will include S Pen support among other things.

Last year, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) did get S Pen support, but the handset didn’t bundle the stylus with the phone and the phone itself didn’t have an area dedicated to housing the S Pen. Samsung has not confirmed the official launch date for the Galaxy S22 series, but if the report is accurate, then we are less than a month away from the arrival of new Samsung flagships.