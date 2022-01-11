MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S22 series could launch on February 8 ahead of MWC 2022: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been leaked in great detail over the past couple of months. Now, a new report by a South Korean website suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will launch on February 8.

Samsung tends to launch its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones during the company’s Unpacked events in February. And if the report is accurate, it will be no different this time. The Galaxy S22 lineup is slated to arrive on February 8, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022.

The report further notes that the Galaxy S22 models will be available for pre-order a day after the February 8 launch date. However, the devices will only begin shipping on February 24. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series will include the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 devices will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region, although Indian consumers will likely be treated to the latter. Samsung is also expected to bring Galaxy Note series features to its S series this year. This will include S Pen support among other things.

Last year, Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) did get S Pen support, but the handset didn’t bundle the stylus with the phone and the phone itself didn’t have an area dedicated to housing the S Pen. Samsung has not confirmed the official launch date for the Galaxy S22 series, but if the report is accurate, then we are less than a month away from the arrival of new Samsung flagships.

Close

Related stories

Also Read: OnePlus 10 Pro launched with 80W fast charging, 48MP triple-camera setup: Check price, specifications
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #galaxy unpacked #Mobile World Congress #Samsung #smartphones #Snapdragon
first published: Jan 11, 2022 04:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.