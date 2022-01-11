MARKET NEWS

OnePlus 10 Pro launched with 80W fast charging, 48MP triple-camera setup: Check price, specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro could be priced higher in India than in China, where the base 8GB + 128GB variant is available for CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500)

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

OnePlus 10 Pro price has been announced. The new OnePlus flagship smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and supports 80W wired fast charging.

There is no word on the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date though it is expected to arrive in India in March or April 2022. Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro that has been launched in China:

OnePlus 10 Pro price in China

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in three storage configurations. The base 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500). There is also an 8GB + 256GB sitting below the 12GB + 256GB variant. Both these configurations are priced at CNY4,999 (around Rs 58,100) and CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs 61,500)

The phone comes in Emerald Forest and Volcano Green colours. We can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India to start at around Rs 60,000.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications 

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

At the front is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera.

On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, GPS, etc. 

OnePlus is also working on the OnePlus 9RT launch in India on January 14. Rumours have it that the OnePlus 9RT price in India could be under Rs 40,000.
