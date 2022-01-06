OnePlus 9RT price in India could be set below Rs 40,000

OnePlus 9RT India price will be set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

OnePlus 9RT price in India has been hinted at ahead of the official release. According to a new leak, the OnePlus smartphone will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. It will launch on January 14 alongside wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

OnePlus 9RT India price will be set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the 12GB + 256GB variant will be launched for Rs 43,999. The pricing is similar to the outgoing OnePlus 9R. If the pricing is indeed true, the OnePlus 9RT will sit below the OnePlus 9 (Review), with which it shares quite a lot of specs.

OnePlus 9RT specifications in India are likely to remain the same as the model launched in India. It features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and has thin bezels around it.

The punch hole cutout at the top left corner of the display houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. On the back is a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device runs Android 11-based Color OS 12 in China. It would be interesting to see whether OnePlus launched the phone with Oxygen OS 11.3 or Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12.