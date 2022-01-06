MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

OnePlus 9RT price in India could be set below Rs 40,000

If the pricing is indeed true, the OnePlus 9RT will sit below the OnePlus 9, with which it shares quite a lot of specs.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
OnePlus 9RT India price will be set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

OnePlus 9RT India price will be set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

OnePlus 9RT price in India has been hinted at ahead of the official release. According to a new leak, the OnePlus smartphone will be priced under Rs 40,000 in India. It will launch on January 14 alongside wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Z2. 

OnePlus 9RT price in India

OnePlus 9RT India price will be set at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that the 12GB + 256GB variant will be launched for Rs 43,999. The pricing is similar to the outgoing OnePlus 9R. If the pricing is indeed true, the OnePlus 9RT will sit below the OnePlus 9 (Review), with which it shares quite a lot of specs.

OnePlus 9RT specifications in India are likely to remain the same as the model launched in India. It features a 6.62-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and has thin bezels around it. 

The punch hole cutout at the top left corner of the display houses a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. On the back is a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, a 16 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera. 

Close

Related stories

The OnePlus 9RT draws power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC and is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device runs Android 11-based Color OS 12 in China. It would be interesting to see whether OnePlus launched the phone with Oxygen OS 11.3 or Oxygen OS 12 based on Android 12. 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #OnePlus 9R #OnePlus 9RT #smartphones
first published: Jan 6, 2022 11:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.