Samsung Galaxy S22 launch: Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event kicks off today at 8.30 pm IST. At the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event, the company will announce three premium smartphones, namely, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked event live-stream will be hosted on multiple platforms, including the metaverse.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream: Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will be hosted virtually. Interested people can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on the company’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch live on Samsung’s official website.

Hopping on to the trend, Samsung will also host the Galaxy S22 launch in the metaverse as well. Viewers can click here to experience the Galaxy Unpacked event in the metaverse. To visit 837X, you will first need to connect with Decentraland. Once you are online, your avatar will be dropped right outside of the virtual 837X building. From there, you can enter the doors to explore the flagship New York City experience centre, collect NFTs, etc. Users will, however, need to link their MetaMask Wallet (a crypto wallet) to get the complete metaverse experience.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications

At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 lineup for 2022. The company will announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications, price, and availability details for different regions. It will also launch the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus alongside.