MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy S22 launch: Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event

    Samsung will announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications, price, and availability details for different regions. It will also launch the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus alongside.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 07:33 PM IST

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event kicks off today at 8.30 pm IST. At the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event, the company will announce three premium smartphones, namely, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy Unpacked event live-stream will be hosted on multiple platforms, including the metaverse. 

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked livestream: Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event

    Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will be hosted virtually. Interested people can watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live on the company’s YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can also watch the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launch live on Samsung’s official website.

    Hopping on to the trend, Samsung will also host the Galaxy S22 launch in the metaverse as well. Viewers can click here to experience the Galaxy Unpacked event in the metaverse. To visit 837X, you will first need to connect with Decentraland. Once you are online, your avatar will be dropped right outside of the virtual 837X building. From there, you can enter the doors to explore the flagship New York City experience centre, collect NFTs, etc. Users will, however, need to link their MetaMask Wallet (a crypto wallet) to get the complete metaverse experience.

    Close

    Related stories

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications 

    At the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S22 lineup for 2022. The company will announce the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications, price, and availability details for different regions. It will also launch the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus alongside.

    The three devices will draw power from Exynos 2200 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The latter is rumoured to launch in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will also come with a dedicated S Pen slot and feature a 108MP quad-camera setup. Three Samsung Tab S8 series models will also debut at the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event: the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra. Click here to know more about the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event before the Samsung Galaxy S22 official launch event begins.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Samsung Galaxy S22 #Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 #smartphones #world
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 10:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.