Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 launch on Feb 9: What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2022?

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will take place on February 9.

Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will take place on February 9. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event will begin at 8.30 PM IST. At the event, Samsung will announce its three premium smartphones, which are the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and the top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications, features, etc.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 India price and availability details will be announced shortly after the global unveiling. A few days before the launch, the pricing details of the three Samsung Galaxy S22 models had leaked online.

According to the leaked report, the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 will be available at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs 59,700) for the base model. It is rumoured to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. The Galaxy S22 Plus will be priced at $999 (approximately Rs 74,600). Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price could start at $1199 (roughly Rs 89,500). The device is expected to launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also rumoured to come in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Starting with the top-of-the-line model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a Galaxy Note-like design. According to the leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders, the phone will have an S Pen slot at the bottom edge. It has a boxy design with a curved screen at the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The display will support 2K resolution and have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It will also have the brightest display on a smartphone with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. It will be slightly higher than Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra (Review), which came with a 1700 nits display.

On the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specifications rumoured so far include a 108MP Super Clear lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. Much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), the S22 Ultra’s telephoto camera sensors will offer 3x and 10x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone will have a 40MP front camera.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box. The phone will come with Exynos 2200 SoC and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor depending on the region of sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ specifications

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature a 6.1-inch and a 6.6-inch display. Both devices will sport a Full HD+ flat panel with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen will be brightness at 1300 nits and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 10MP front camera.

Both models are rumoured to come with a glass back. The devices will sport a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

The Galaxy S22 will pack a 3700 mAh cell and support 25W fast charging. The Plus model has a larger 4500 mAh battery and will support 45W fast charging.

All three devices will run Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series and future Samsung products will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics. Samsung aims to minimise the environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community.