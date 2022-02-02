MARKET NEWS

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series price leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked launch

    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price will start at $1199

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 10:09 AM IST
    Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will take place on February 9.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 launch event will take place on February 9.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 price has leaked online ahead of the launch on February 9 when the South Korean electronics giant is expected to announce three flagship models—Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22. 

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series price 

    According to tipster Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price in the US will start at $799 (roughly Rs 59,700) for the base model. It is rumoured to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options. 

    The Galaxy S22+ is also expected to come in at least two storage options. The base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage will launch for $999 (approximately Rs 74,600). One can expect the phone to be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options.

    The top-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to launch at a starting price of $1199 (roughly Rs 89,500). The device is expected to launch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also rumoured to come in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage options.

    Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in India is expected to be higher compared to the US. India prices and availability details will be shared soon after the global launch.

    A lot about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has leaked in the past. You can click here to check the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 design and other details.
    Moneycontrol News
    #India #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S22 #Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra #smartphones
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 10:09 am
