Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22: Everything you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications will include a quad-camera setup, an Exynos 2200 SoC for the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch has been confirmed. Samsung Electronics President TM Roh has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch event will be held in February 2022. At the event, the company will launch its new “noteworthy Galaxy S-series smartphones”, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+ and the standard S22.

The blog post does not reveal the official launch date of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones. However, rumours suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch will be hosted on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is expected to confirm the launch date in the coming days. Meanwhile, there is everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ and the vanilla Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Everything leaked so far

A lot about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series has leaked online. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders and the Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications. The company is said to stick to the same Samsung Galaxy S21 series design for the vanilla S22 and the S22+ model, whereas the S22 Ultra will get a major design.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design, specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders have leaked multiple times in the past. As per the leaked renders, the phone will sport a boxy design, similar to the Galaxy Note lineup. There will also be an S Pen slot at the bottom edge of the phone, which is the first after the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review).

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display with curved edges. It will have a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. The phone will also have a 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Samsung is said to use an improved version of Corning’s screen protection called the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. Rumours claim that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display will be the brightness in the industry with a peak brightness of 1750 nits. It will be slightly higher than Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra (Review), which came with a 1700 nits display.

On the back, the phone will have a quad-camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specifications rumoured so far include a 108MP Super Clear lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera and two 10MP telephoto camera sensors. Much like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), the S22 Ultra’s telephoto camera sensors will offer 3x and 10x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone will have a 40MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India variant is rumoured to get an Exynos 2200 SoC. The US and select European markets will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor model. Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to pack a 5000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The phone will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ design, specifications

The Galaxy S22 Plus will come with the same design as its predecessors. The camera module on the back will protrude but blend into the metal frame of the device for a seamless look. On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ camera module will come with a 50MP main camera sensor. Some reports suggest that the phone will get a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

For selfies, the phone will come with a 10MP front camera. It will also come with the same Exynos 2200 SoC in India. The phone could launch with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be a 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

In terms of display, the Galaxy S22 Plus is said to be slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21+ (Review). It will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have a flat display and come with thin bezels. It will also sport a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 10MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design, specifications

While the Samsung Galaxy S22 might look the same as the Galaxy S21 in terms of design, it is said to get a glass back this time around. The premium smartphone was heavily criticised for its polycarbonate shell. It looks like Samsung might go back to a glass back on its baseline premium S22 phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is also said to be compact with a 6.06-inch display. The phone will have a flat screen with a hole punch right at the top centre. This device will also come with a 120Hz display.

The device will get the same camera found on the Galaxy S22 Plus. It will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

The phone could come with a 3700 mAh cell or a 4000 mAh battery with 25W/ 45W fast charging support. The smaller cell size could lead to poor battery life unless Samsung pulls some magic trick out of the bag to offer an all-day battery. As expected, there will be an Exynos 2200 SoC for India as per online reports.