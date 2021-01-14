Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and specifications announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2021 launch event

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched at the Unpacked 2021 event come with a host of new features and upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware. Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and availability details have been announced. The Galaxy S21 price starts at $799. From Galaxy S21 series specifications to its pricing and availability details, here is everything you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series price

Samsung has announced the pricing details of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 price starts at $ 799 (roughly Rs 58,400). Users get 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ price starts at $999 (roughly Rs 73,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs 87,700), and $1,249 (roughly Rs 91,300) for the 12GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price starts at Rs 69,999. The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 display

The latest Samsung flagships come with top-of-the-line hardware. Starting with the display, the Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display. The Galaxy S21+ features a bigger 6.7-inch display. Both devices come with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved display. Like the other two models, it comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. All three models feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top of the display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 camera

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ sport with a triple-camera setup. The two smartphones feature a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto camera at the back. For selfies, the two smartphones will have a 10MP f/2.2 front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad-camera setup. It has a 108MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto, and a 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The Ultra model also comes with laser autofocus and LED flash. For selfies, the Galaxy S21 Ultra camera at the front packs a 40MP f/2.2 wide sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 processor, battery, and software

The three Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 depending on the region. The India variant comes with an Exynos 2100 processor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ come with 8GB of RAM, coupled with 128GB/ 256GB of internal memory. The Ultra model packs 12GB/ 16GB of RAM, paired with 128GB/ 256GB/ 512GB internal memory.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), the Galaxy S21 Ultra lacks a dedicated slot for S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800 mAh cell. The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery. All three smartphones will support 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. Samsung will not add the Galaxy S21 charger inside the box.

As expected, the three smartphones run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Other details

The Galaxy S21 Ultra weighs 227 grams, whereas the Galaxy S21+ weighs 202 grams. The standard Galaxy S21 weighs 171 grams. All three devices come with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.