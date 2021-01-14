Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 | Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC & 360 Audio features launched, price starts at $199.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have been unveiled at the Galaxy S21 launch event. The new truly wireless earbuds come with premium features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price is set at $199.99 (roughly Rs 14,500).

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro specifications include an 11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter. The earbuds come with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) for enhanced calling experience. One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), further eliminating background noises. In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro.

As mentioned, Galaxy Buds Pro comes with ANC. Samsung has also improved the Ambient Sound Mode to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while staying alert for oncoming traffic.

There is also 360 Audio featuring Dolby Head Tracking technology. The feature enables you to stay at the centre of the scene. For vloggers, you can clearly capture your voice and surrounding sound by synchronising the mics on your Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy Buds offer eights hours of usage time with ANC off (five hours with ANC). The charging case provides an additional 13 hours worth of juice.

Galaxy Buds Pro come in three colors: timeless Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, and an incredible Phantom Violet.