Realme C35 launched in India with 50 MP Triple Cameras, Unisoc SoC, 5,000 mAh Battery: All you need to know

The Realme C35 has officially been unveiled in India. The Realme C35 is the latest budget smartphone in the company’s arsenal and comes with a Unisoc chipset, triple-camera setup, large battery, and a Full HD+ display.

Realme C35 Price in India

The Realme C35 is priced at Rs 11,999 in India for the base 4GB/64GB model, while doubling the storage will set you back Rs 12,999. The phone is available in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options. The Realme C35 will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and other retailers on March 12 at 12:00 pm (noon) IST.

Realme C35 Specifications

The Realme C35 is powered by the Unisoc T616 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Then phone also comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. The Realme C35 sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits of peak brightness.

The handset also opts for a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a monochrome sensor. The phone also features an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The Realme C35 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and an adapter included in the box.

Connectivity options on the Realme C35 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Realme C35 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI R Edition on top.