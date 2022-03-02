Realme 9 Pro+ Review: The Realme 'Number' series moves into a new segment but continues to punch above its price

The Realme 9 Pro series was unveiled in mid-February, adding two new smartphones to the company’s famous Number series. The two phones to make their debut during the launch were Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+.

However, unlike traditional Number series phones, the Realme 9 Pro+ takes it up to a whole new level, both in terms of pricing and specifications. The Realme 9 Pro+ is priced at Rs 24,999 for the base 8GB/128GB, although the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB models will set you back Rs 26,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. In our full review of the Realme 9 Pro+, we’ll see if the new price of the device is justified.

Design and Build

The design of the Realme 9 Pro+ can be summed up in two words ‘stylish’ and ‘sleek’. Measuring 7.99mm thick, the Realme 9 Pro+ is the slimmest smartphone in the ‘Number’ series to date. The slim design is complemented by a Light Shift Design (only available in Sunrise Blue), which can switch colours depending on the light that hits its surface. Realme notes; “Under normal sunlight or ultraviolet light, the back cover will become completely discoloured from blue to red in about 3 seconds.”

The effect fades away when the phone is not under direct sunlight. Additionally, there’s another component to this finish, which creates a stunning colour-filled shine with a vibrant vertical beam. Additionally, the phone is available in two other finishes if you are not a fan of the flashy effects – Midnight Black and Aurora Green. The overall build of the phone is pretty sturdy, with the phone opting for a glass back and a plastic frame.

Additionally, you get a headphone jack and USB Type-C port at the bottom. The power button is located on the right, while the volume buttons are placed on the left. The Realme 9 Pro+ also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a heart-rate monitor integrated into the fingerprint reader. It is worth noting that the sensor doesn’t track your heart rate every time you unlock the phone but can be manually utilized through Settings > Heart Rate Measurement.

Display

For the panel, the Realme 9 Pro+ uses a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a comfortable 20:9 aspect ratio. The display boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, which makes using the phone extremely smooth. You can also scale the refresh rate between 60Hz and 90Hz. Setting the refresh rate to Auto, defaults to the 90Hz refresh rate and switches it to 60Hz when viewing static images. The screen here is not the brightest around but it was surprisingly visible under direct sunlight.

I preferred the Natural colour mode over the Vivid mode. Viewing angles were excellent and image clarity is well-maintained. The display also comes with Widevine L1 DRM support. Additionally, Realme UI’s new O1 Ultra Vision Engine does enhance SDR colours to HDR across select video apps, although I didn’t find this quite effective. I thought the display on the Realme 9 Pro+ ticked all the right boxes and is one of the best in the segment.

Performance

Realme has also compromised little on performance here, outfitting the Realme 9 Pro+ with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, making it one of the fastest chips on a phone in the segment. Moreover, the 6nm chip is paired with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also features the virtual RAM extension and has an improved Vapor Chamber Cooling System that can cover 100 percent of core heat sources. This translated to some smooth performance in both gaming and multitasking.

I was able to push the phone with individual 30-minute sessions of BGMI, Raid: Shadow Legends, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Asphalt 9: Legends. However, the Realme 9 Pro+ handled the tasks well, offering solid performance. I was able to run Call of Duty: Mobile ran on High graphics with Very High frame rates. In Geekbench, the Realme 9 Pro+ scored 814 points in the single-core test and 2333 points in the multi-core test. The phone also maintained its high frame rates and no lag despite gaming for well over an hour on it. When it comes to performance, the price tag of the Realme 9 Pro+ is more than justified.

Cameras

For optics, the Realme 9 Pro+ features a triple-camera setup, although the 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor was a refreshing change to the traditional 64 MP sensor we’re used to seeing on Realme ‘Number’ series devices. Additionally, you also get an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera can record video 4K video at 30fps, but Realme has also included OIS on the primary sensor, which is a first for the ‘Number’ series.

The main camera can take detailed shots in daylight and reproduce accurate colours for the most part. Photos taken in daylight also had good amounts of sharpness and dynamic range. Photos in daylight also look clear with good dynamic range, although HDR can be a bit too aggressive at times. You do get an AI toggle for auto-scene detection that works pretty well. There’s a 50 MP mode that allows you to capture even more details in shots, although you’ll have to turn off HDR to use it.

The camera system also offers 2x lossless zoom that retain a lot of the same image quality as a regular shot taken on the main camera. Portrait shots are sharp and detailed, while edge detection was on point for the most part. In low light, camera performance doesn’t dip too much if you have enough ambient light, while the night mode serves to improve detail and reduce noise in shots. Photos taken using the night mode also pump out good dynamic range and accurate colours.

With the ultrawide camera, the picture quality is good enough in daylight but struggles in low light. And while photos are not as sharp as those on the main camera, the dynamic range is good. I wouldn’t recommend using the ultrawide camera at night, even with the Night Mode as noise is visible and details are all but lost. The macro camera here is nothing out of the ordinary and requires favourable lighting to get decent results. You also require a steady subject when shooting with the macro camera and that can be pretty difficult when taking outdoor macro shots.

The camera system on the Realme 9 Pro+ shows its legs when it comes to video. Recording 4K video looks good in daylight with good detail and dynamic range as well as accurate colours, but footage falls apart at night and in unnatural light indoors. And despite the OIS, shaky footage is still a problem. Additionally, the AI enhancer is only available with 1080p video at 30fps, so I preferred not using that feature at all. The ultrawide camera is also quite unreliable at taking videos.

On the front, the Realme 9 Pro+ has a very reliable 16 MP selfie camera that is similar to that on smartphones like the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. For a mid-tier device, dynamic range and contrast are well-represented, although there is a bit of overprocessing when it comes to skin tones. The phone is also equipped with other modes like Dual View Video, Film, Pro, Tilt-Shift, and Starry modes. You also get a new Street mode that automatically adjusts exposure to allow you to capture things like Light Trails, Night Trails, and more. Overall, the front camera is decent, what you’d expect from a smartphone under Rs 25,000.

Battery Life

Despite its slim form factor, Realme has equipped the 9 Pro+ with a 4,500 mAh battery, which easily gets you through a full day with a decent amount of gaming, camera usage, and video streaming. While the 4,500 mAh battery capacity is more than sufficient to get you through a full day, the battery will eventually get drained at some point and at the point, you’ll be happy to know that the phone supports 60W SuperDart charging and that there’s an adapter included in the box. That’s a full charge in under 40 minutes, which is pretty fast, to say the least. Even if you are out of power, it is nice to know that getting from 0 to 50 percent takes less than 20 minutes.

Software

The Realme 9 Pro+ runs on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 skin on top. Realme UI takes a lot of its inspiration from ColorOS and retains much of the same features. Realme UI 3.0’s overall interface is pretty clean, although the phone does come with pre-installed bloatware. Realme UI has a ton of wallpaper to choose from, while you also get an always-on display and access to a floating window that can be accessed with a sideswipe. The Realme UI 3.0 experience is getting better with every major update, although it could have been done without some of the bloatware.

Verdict

The Rs 24,999 price tag is uncharted territory for the ‘Number’ series. But the Realme 9 Pro+ does a pretty good job of navigating through this uncharted territory with its long list of upgrades. The solid camera performance, no-comprise gaming experience, sizeable battery coupled with super-fast charging, latest UI, and vibrant display, all contribute to making the Realme 9 Pro+ an excellent addition to the sub-25K segment. Additionally, the new colour changing aspect of the phone is yet another sign that Realme haven’t turned any stone unturned here.

There are some noticeable caveats, like the lack of HDR10 support on the display, the bloated software, lacklustre video recording, and an inconsistent macro camera. However, most of these problems aren’t new to the sub-25K segment. And despite its flaws, the Realme 9 Pro+ does offer impressive value for money, easily capable of keeping pace with any of its competitors. I think the Realme 9 Pro+ makes a pretty compelling case for the title of best smartphone under Rs 25,000.