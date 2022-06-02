Oppo K series 5G smartphone to be launched in India next week, likely to be Oppo K10 5G

The Oppo K10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Oppo will launch a new smartphone series in India soon. While all eyes are on the upcoming Reno 8 series, the company is bringing new K series devices to India ahead of the Oppo Reno 8 launch in the country.



[Exclusive] OPPO is coming up with a new 5G K series device in India.

In all likelihood, the device will be sold via Flipkart and will have an aesthetic appeal with a sleek design.

The launch is likely to happen next week.

Feel free to retweet #OPPOKSeries pic.twitter.com/Q9Ob28Qede

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 1, 2022

Known tipster Mukul Sharma recently revealed that a new 5G smartphone in the Oppo K series is arriving in India soon. Sharma also noted that the upcoming Oppo 5G handset will be sold through Flipkart after its launch.

While an official date hasn’t been revealed, Sharma has confirmed that the device will be revealed in India as early as next week. In his tweet, Sharma also teased the design of the upcoming Oppo K series 5G smartphone. Oppo revealed two 5G smartphones in its K series in China earlier this year.

The two smartphones were the Oppo K10 5G and K10 5G Pro. However, the tweet suggests that only one smartphone would be unveiled next week. Oppo previously launched the 4G version of the K10 in India, although there is no confirmation whether we will see the Oppo K10 5G and K10 5G Pro in the country next week.

Also Read: Oppo Reno 8 India launch could take place by the end of June

It is worth noting that Sharma’s leaked image of the phone, reveals a side-mounted fingerprint reader, suggesting the device in question will likely be the Oppo K10 5G as the Oppo K10 Pro 5G opts for an AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner. We should get more information about the Oppo K10 5G in the coming days.

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

The Oppo K10 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 65W fast-charging support. The handset sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features three rear cameras including a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide unit, and a 2 MP macro sensor as well as a 16 MP selfie camera.