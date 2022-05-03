English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Oppo Reno 8 India launch could take place by the end of June

    The Reno 8 could be among the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 03, 2022 / 04:42 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 8 series is arriving in India soon. The Oppo Reno 7 series launched in India earlier this year in February. And if the latest rumours are to be believed the Oppo Reno 8 could be heading to the Indian market by the end of June 2022.

    According to tipster Mukul Sharma, via 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno 8 series could debut in China sometime in May or early June. The Oppo Reno 8 line-up will make its way to India sometime after its launch in China. The tipster also claims that the company will launch the Oppo Pad and other IoT products in India alongside the Reno 8.

    The tipster previously leaked some of the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8. It is said to be among the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

    The chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will also sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 8 will be equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm.

    Close

    Related stories

    The other two cameras will include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro or depth unit. The Oppo Reno 8 is also expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and come with 80W fast-charging support. The tipster also noted that the Indian variant of the Reno 8 will have the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Oppo #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: May 3, 2022 04:42 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.