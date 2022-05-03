Oppo Reno 8 India launch could take place by the end of June

The Oppo Reno 8 series is arriving in India soon. The Oppo Reno 7 series launched in India earlier this year in February. And if the latest rumours are to be believed the Oppo Reno 8 could be heading to the Indian market by the end of June 2022.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, via 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno 8 series could debut in China sometime in May or early June. The Oppo Reno 8 line-up will make its way to India sometime after its launch in China. The tipster also claims that the company will launch the Oppo Pad and other IoT products in India alongside the Reno 8.



OPPO Reno8:

Snapdragon 7 Gen1

LPDDR5/UFS 3.1

6.55-inch 2400×1080 OLED

120Hz

50MP IMX766, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, 2MP macro/depth

4500mAh/80W

Same specs for India.#OPPO #OPPOReno8

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 28, 2022

The tipster previously leaked some of the specifications of the Oppo Reno 8. It is said to be among the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

The chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The phone will also sport a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Reno 8 will be equipped with a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm.

The other two cameras will include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro or depth unit. The Oppo Reno 8 is also expected to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and come with 80W fast-charging support. The tipster also noted that the Indian variant of the Reno 8 will have the same specifications as its Chinese counterpart.





