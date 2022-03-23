Oppo K10 is here, with Snapdragon 680 SoC & 5000mAh battery: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 is a new smartphone under Rs 20000 in India.

Chinese electronics company Oppo today launched its later K10 smartphone in India, which has been priced under Rs 20,000. The new mid-range phone is a first under the Oppo K-series in India, and will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 11 Pro series, Realme 9 Pro 5G and other sub-Rs 15,000 smartphones.

Oppo K10 price & variants in India

The K10 comes in two storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The base 6GB RAM option is priced at Rs 14,990. Oppo K10 price in India for the 8GB + 128GB storage option is set at Rs 16,990. The phone comes in two colours - Black Carbon, Blue Frame.

The budget-friendly smartphone will go on sale starting March 29.

Oppo K10 - Specifications

K10 features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ resolution. The phone has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen. The smartphone draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM under the hood and there is support for RAM expansion for up to 5GB from the phone’s 128GB internal storage. The K10 is 8.4mm thick and weighs 189 grams.

The phone comes a 5000 mAh battery and supported by 33w SuperVOOC charging.

On the back, the Oppo K10 has a triple-camera setup. The device has a 50MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 2MP Bokeh lens and a 2MP macro camera. The phone does not feature any ultrawide camera. For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera sensor. Oppo K10 runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.