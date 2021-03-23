OnePlus 9 Pro vs OnePlus 9: Rumoured price and specifications compared

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro launch event today in India kicks off at 7.30 PM. The two OnePlus flagship smartphones will be accompanied by the OnePlus 9R, which is the affordable smartphone in the lineup. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed some of the OnePlus 9 series specifications. Several reports have also leaked the key OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specifications and features. Ahead of the launch, let’s compare the leaked and confirmed specifications of the two OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Specs compared (rumoured and confirmed)

Price

The OnePlus 9 price in India is tipped to be set at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. There will also be a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 54,999.

The OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will start at Rs 64,999. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will also come in a 12GB + 256GB model for Rs 69,999.

Design

The OnePlus 9 Pro will launch with a glass rear panel and have a metal frame. It will come in three colours Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green/ Forest Green colours. The phone will have a quad-camera setup on the back with laser autofocus.

The OnePlus 9 will also have a glass back but is rumoured to come with a plastic frame. It will come in three colours - Stellar Black, Artic Sky, and Winter Mist. The device is confirmed to come with a triple-camera setup on the back.

The two devices will have an alert slider and the power button on the right, making room for the volume keys on the left.

Display

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. The screen will switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content on the screen.

The 9 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ display with curved edges. The standard OnePlus 9 display will be 6.55-inch tall and have a Full HD+ resolution. Both devices will have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner for the front camera. The 9 Pro has received an A+ rating on DisplayMate. It will come with features like HDR10+ certification, MEMC, etc.

Performance and Software

Both, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The performance unit is likely to include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both devices are confirmed to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

The 9 Pro will pack a 65W wired fast charger and come with 50W wireless fast charging support. The standard 9 will come with a 65W fast charger and support 30W wireless charging. The OnePlus 9 India variant is likely to miss out on wireless charging support. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a charger in the box.

All three phones are likely to run on Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The OnePlus 9 series in China will run on Oppo’s Color OS 11.2.

Camera

OnePlus is going big with the OnePlus 9 cameras. The company has partnered with Hasselblad to co-develop the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro camera system.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor. The 9 Pro will come with an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom and a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone is also tipped to feature laser autofocus. The vanilla OnePlus 9 will come with a third 2MP monochrome sensor.

The camera app will come with a Hasselblad Pro Mode. It will offer more control to users to fine-tune their photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance, and more.

Other details

Both devices will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as per the leaks. The OnePlus 9 Pro will weigh 197 grams and be 8.7mm thick. The standard OnePlus 9 India model is tipped to weigh 183 grams and comes with 8.1mm thickness. The global variant will be 8.7mm thick and weigh 192 grams. They will come with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 support.

OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus 9R at the OnePlus 9 launch event. You can click here to know how to watch the OnePlus 9 series launch event in India today at 7.30 PM.