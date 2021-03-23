OnePlus Watch: Specifications, features, and everything you need to know

Users can use the OnePlus Watch to make or answer calls, control the music.

OnePlus Watch price in India and specifications will be announced today at the OnePlus 9 series launch event. The company will be unveiling its first smartwatch today. OnePlus has already teased the OnePlus Watch and confirmed some of the specifications. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about it.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus has officially teased the OnePlus Watch design and features. It will sport a 46mm circular dial. It will have two buttons on the right edge for power on/ off, and exploring the functions. One of the two buttons has the OnePlus branding on it.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the watch would offer “seamless connectivity” between other OnePlus devices, including OnePlus TVs, smartphones, audio accessories, and smart wearables. Lau also confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will come with an RTOS-based operating system instead of Google Wear OS.

The Watch will come in a 46mm circular dial. It will come in two colours- Silver and Black. The report further reveals that the Watch will come with automatic workout detection and various health and fitness modes. It will come with a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, heart rating monitoring, and stress tracking.

Users can use the OnePlus Watch to make or answer calls, control the music. It will also be capable of displaying notifications. Other functions include using the watch as a remote control for the OnePlus TV. It will pack 4GB of internal storage and come with Warp Charging support. OnePlus claims that the Watch can provide worth a week’s juice in 20 minutes of charging. It will also have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus Watch Limited Edition



OnePlus Watch official images. The watch will come in a special Cobalt Limited Edition as well. This one will have a flat display, vegan leather band, sapphire glass and different color.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus will launch a special edition OnePlus Watch in Cobalt colour option. It will have a flat circular display and come with a vegan leather band in different colours.

This OnePlus Watch Cobalt will have a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with a 454 x 454 resolution. It will have a 402 mAh battery claimed to offer 25 hours of continuous exercise with GPS enabled. It will come with the various exercise and health-related features of the standard OnePlus Watch.

He further claims that the OnePlus Watch will not come with iOS support.