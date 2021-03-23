English
OnePlus 9 series launch today in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro launch event will be held virtually worldwide.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

OnePlus 9 series launch event kicks off today at 7.30 pm IST. The company will launch three new smartphones, the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. It will also unveil the OnePlus Watch at the OnePlus 9 launch event. The new OnePlus devices will be unveiled via a virtual-only event. 

OnePlus 9 series launch in India: Where to watch the live-stream

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro launch event will be held virtually worldwide. Users can watch the OnePlus 9 series launch event today on the company’s YouTube channel and other social media channels. You can click on the video link below to watch the OnePlus 9 series launch in India.

OnePlus 9 series: What to expect

OnePlus has confirmed to unveil the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Pro at the OnePlus 9 launch event. The company will also unveil its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, at the virtual event.

Details of the three OnePlus 9 series smartphones have already leaked. OnePlus itself has confirmed a bunch of OnePlus 9 specifications and features ahead of the launch.

The OnePlus 9 series will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The 9 and 9 Pro are confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 camera system. The 9 series will come with a custom 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

You can click here to check the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Pro specifications and features.
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #OnePlus 9 Pro #smartphones
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:10 am

