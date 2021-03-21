OnePlus Watch design and specifications revealed ahead of the OnePlus 9 launch event

OnePlus 9 series India launch is slated for March 23. The company has also confirmed the OnePlus Watch launch in India alongside its flagship smartphone series. A few days before the launch, OnePlus has officially revealed the OnePlus Watch’s design and its features.



OnePlus partnered with YouTuber Unbox Therapy to unveil the OnePlus Watch design. The image attached with the tweet reveals that the OnePlus Watch will sport a circular design. It will have two buttons on the right edge. One of the two buttons has the OnePlus branding on it.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the watch would offer “seamless connectivity” between other OnePlus devices, including OnePlus TVs, smartphones, audio accessories, and smart wearables. Lau also confirmed that the OnePlus Watch will come with an RTOS-based operating system instead of Google Wear OS.

A recent leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal and PriceBaba revealed that the OnePlus Watch will come in a 46mm circular dial. It will come in two colours- Silver and Black. The report further reveals that the Watch will come with automatic workout detection and various health and fitness modes. It will come with a SpO2 sensor, sleep tracking, heart rating monitoring, and stress tracking.

The watch can be used to make or answer calls, control the music. It will also be capable of displaying notifications. Other functions include using the watch as a remote control for the OnePlus TV.

It will pack 4GB of internal storage and come with Warp Charging support. OnePlus claims that the Watch can provide worth a week’s juice in 20 minutes of charging. It will also have an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.