OnePlus Watch confirmed to sport a circular dial, will launch alongside OnePlus 9 series

The watch will offer “seamless connectivity” between other OnePlus devices, including OnePlus TVs, smartphones, audio accessories, and smart wearables.

Carlsen Martin
March 18, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST

OnePlus has been teasing several details about the OnePlus 9 series ahead of its March 23 launch. The Hasselblad branded cameras on the OnePlus 9 series are among the major improvements coming to the lineup.

However, aside from the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the company will also be launching its first smartwatch on March 23. The OnePlus Watch will arrive alongside the OnePlus 9 series to add a new “element of convenience and seamless connectivity between all of your OnePlus devices,” the company said.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that the watch would offer “seamless connectivity” between other OnePlus devices, including OnePlus TVs, smartphones, audio accessories, and smart wearables. Lau also confirmed that the OnePlus Watch could come with an RTOS-based operating system instead of Google Wear OS.

He said, “When developing the OnePlus Watch, we tried to understand the pain points for a smart watch wearer. We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we've been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch.”

Lau also confirmed that the watch would have a “stunning and burdenless design”, while a tweet teasing the watch reveals a circular dial. He also said that the OnePlus Watch will deliver “a best-in-class experience at an affordable price point”. You can expect more details about the OnePlus Watch to surface in the days heading into the launch.
