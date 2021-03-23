OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro launch in India today: Check specifications, price, and other details

OnePlus 9 series launch in India starts today at 7.30 PM. Ahead of the launch, key OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications have been confirmed. The company has also confirmed the OnePlus 9R launch in India along with the two flagships OnePlus smartphones. Ahead of the launch, here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 9 series price, specifications, and other details.

OnePlus 9 series launch: Everything we know so far

OnePlus has confirmed the launch of three OnePlus smartphones in India under the 9 series. These include the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9R. The company will also unveil its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, at the OnePlus 9 launch event.

OnePlus 9 Series Launch Date

The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro launch event will be hosted virtually on March 23. The launch event will begin at 8.30 PM IST on March 23 on the OnePlus YouTube channel. You can click here to know more details on how to watch the OnePlus 9 launch event today in India.

OnePlus 9 Series Price in India

Alleged OnePlus 9 series India pricing details leaked hours before the launch. According to the report, the OnePlus 9R price in India will start at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The OnePlus 9 India price will start at Rs 49,999, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will start at Rs 64,999.

OnePlus 9 series specifications (rumoured and confirmed)

OnePlus has confirmed a bunch of OnePlus 9 series specifications and features ahead of the launch. Most of the confirmed specs are expected to be packed in the top-of-the-line 9 Pro.

Display and Design

The 9 series will come with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display. This means that the screen will switch between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the type of content on the screen.

The three OnePlus smartphones will have a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The 9 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ display with curved edges. The standard OnePlus 9 display will be 6.55-inch and will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The entry-level OnePlus 9R is rumoured to feature a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz refresh display.

The OnePlus 9 will come in Stellar Black, Artic Sky, and Winter Mist, whereas the 9 Pro will also come in three colours - Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

Leaked images by WinFuture reveal that the 9 Pro will come with a glass back and a metal frame. The vanilla 9 models will have a glass back and will feature a plastic frame. The 9R too is likely to come with a glass body and a plastic frame.

Performance and Software

The OnePlus 9 Pro and the vanilla 9 are confirmed to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The performance unit is likely to include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both devices are confirmed to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

The 9 Pro will pack a 65W wired fast charger and come with 50W wireless fast charging support. The standard 9 will come with a 65W fast charger and support 30W wireless charging.

There is no word on the fast charging details of the 9R. However, it is tipped to pack a 5000 mAh battery. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a charger in the box.

The OnePlus 9R is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 690 5G processor.

All three phones are likely to run on Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The OnePlus 9 series in China will run on Oppo’s Color OS 11.2.

Camera

OnePlus has been aggressively promoting the capabilities of the OnePlus 9 camera system. The 9 Pro is confirmed to come with a quad-camera setup, whereas the standard 9 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back. Both devices are confirmed to feature a custom Sony IMX789 48MP sensor and a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor.

The 9 Pro will come with an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom and a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone is also tipped to feature laser autofocus. The vanilla OnePlus 9 will come with a third 2MP monochrome sensor.

OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 camera system. The camera app will come with a Hasselblad Pro Mode. It will offer more control to users to fine-tune their photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance and more. They can also use a 12-bit RAW format for even richer colour and higher dynamic range. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

Details of the OnePlus 9R camera module are very limited. It is tipped to have a 64MP primary camera sensor with an f/1.7 lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens.