Will OnePlus 9 Series come with a charger in the box? Here is what CEO Pete Lau said

OnePlus 9 series launch in India has been confirmed for March 23. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series box will come with a charger.

Lau confirmed the news on the OnePlus Community Forums. The CEO responded to a concern raised by a user if OnePlus would remove the charger from the OnePlus 9 series box. “Don't worry about it. We have the charger inside the box,” Lau replied.

Its competition, Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi, have removed the charger from their flagship devices. Apple was the first to remove the charger from the boxes of Apple iPhone 12 (Review), Apple iPhone 12 mini (Review) and the two Pro models. Removing the accessories helped reduce the size of the shipping box. It will also help Apple save 2 million metric tons of carbon annually, helping it reach its goal of going carbon neutral by 2030.

Samsung followed Apple and removed the charger as well. Its flagship models, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), the Galaxy S21 Plus (Review), and the standard Galaxy S21 come without a charger in the box.

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 9 series with 65W fast charging support. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery.