OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to arrive with 4,500 mAh Battery and charger in the retail box

The image shared hints at dual-cell batteries.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST

Chinese device maker OnePlus is gearing up to launch the much-awaited OnePlus 9 series soon. And as we near the launch date, the rumour mill is going into overdrive with details about the two upcoming devices. The latest leaks detail the battery capacity of the smartphones.

If the leak is accurate, both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 4,500 mAh battery. Tipster Max Jambor also shared a tweet with a photo of the 4,500 mAh battery capacity on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The image shared hints at dual-cell batteries.

The tipster also responded ‘yes’ to a question that enquired whether or not OnePlus will include a charger in the box. This suggests that OnePlus will not go the Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi way of ditching the charger from the retail box. There was no mention about charging speed. However, since  the last OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 8T, arrived with a 65W charging adapter, it is safe to assume the next generation devices could also support the technology.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Expected Specs

Both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will use the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Additionally, the two phones may opt for a 120Hz, although we can expect a lower Full HD resolution on the vanilla OnePlus 9. Both smartphones are expected to launch with Android 11 out-of-the-box.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup backed by Swedish camera maker Hasselblad. The OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to feature 45W wireless charging support. Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, etc.
