OnePlus 9 Pro key features and design video leaked ahead of March 2021 launch

OnePlus 9 Pro launch is tipped for March 2021 alongside the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Lite. Ahead of the launch, details of the OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked online. A new video has surfaced online that leaks the OnePlus 9 Pro specifications and design.

OnePlus 9 Pro design renders reveal that the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. There are two significantly large sensors in the rectangular-shaped camera module. The video uploaded by YouTuber Dave2D also reveals that OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 Pro camera.

The video further reveals that the premium OnePlus smartphone will come with support for 0.6x ultrawide and 3.3x optical zoom. Moreover, the device will come with a “Tilt-Shift” feature that blurs everything in foreground and background of the subject.

The device has a glossy rear panel with curved edges. At the front, the phone has a curved, edge-to-edge display. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

The device is tipped to come with 45W wireless fast charging support along with 65W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, etc.