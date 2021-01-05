MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 9 Pro charging details leaked; OnePlus 9 tipped to get wireless charging support

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 65W wired fast charging, which is found on the OnePlus 8T.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

OnePlus 9 series launch is tipped for March 2021. The company is expected to launch three smartphones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third smartphone called OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9 Lite. Details about the three smartphones have been leaked in the past. The latest development gives more details on the OnePlus 9 Pro specifications.

OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to be the company’s most-premium offering for 2021. The smartphone’s specifications have already been leaked in the past. A new leak from tipster Max Jambor reveals that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 45W wireless fast charging support. If true, this will be quite an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 30W wireless fast charging. 

The tipster also revealed that the Pro smartphone will come with reverse charging support. However, the charging speed will be limited.

OnePlus will also bring wireless charging to the OnePlus 9. However, information on the charging speeds is unknown at the moment. 

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 65W wired fast charging, which is found on the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a quad-camera setup, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display. 

Close

Related stories

Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, etc.

The company is also expected to launch a third smartphone under the OnePlus 9 series called OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9 Lite.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 Pro #smartphones
first published: Jan 5, 2021 10:37 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.