OnePlus 9 Pro charging details leaked; OnePlus 9 tipped to get wireless charging support

OnePlus 9 series launch is tipped for March 2021. The company is expected to launch three smartphones - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third smartphone called OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9 Lite. Details about the three smartphones have been leaked in the past. The latest development gives more details on the OnePlus 9 Pro specifications.

OnePlus 9 Pro is likely to be the company’s most-premium offering for 2021. The smartphone’s specifications have already been leaked in the past. A new leak from tipster Max Jambor reveals that the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 45W wireless fast charging support. If true, this will be quite an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 30W wireless fast charging.

The tipster also revealed that the Pro smartphone will come with reverse charging support. However, the charging speed will be limited.

OnePlus will also bring wireless charging to the OnePlus 9. However, information on the charging speeds is unknown at the moment.

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 65W wired fast charging, which is found on the OnePlus 8T. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a quad-camera setup, and a 6.7-inch 120Hz curved AMOLED display.

Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, etc.