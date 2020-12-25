MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 9 specifications leaked via live images; battery specifications and features tipped

The latest OnePlus 9 specifications leak suggests that the device will come with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 08:41 AM IST

The OnePlus 9 series launch event is tipped to be hosted in Q1 2021. The company is rumoured to launch three new smartphones, namely the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and a new OnePlus 9 Lite. The rumour mill continues to churn out more details of the OnePlus 9 series ahead as we get closer to the launch.

The latest OnePlus 9 specifications leaked by 91Mobiles suggest that the device will come with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The claim is based on a live image that also reiterates the previous OnePlus 9 leak of a flat hole-punch display. 

The OnePlus 9 live image reveals that the punch-hole cutout will be on the top-left corner of the screen. The on-screen settings further reveal that OnePlus 9 will come with reverse wireless charging - a first on any OnePlus smartphone.

It would also be the first time that a non-Pro OnePlus smartphone will get wireless charging support. OnePlus introduced wireless charging on the 8 Pro (Review) earlier this year. The report mentions that the OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging, much like the 8 Pro.

The battery capacity will bump to 4,500 mAh, up from 4,300 mAh on the OnePlus 8T (Review). Lastly, the OnePlus 9 will come with 65W fast charging introduced on the 8T.

Close

Related stories

Reports in the past suggested that the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro will get a redesigned camera module, as seen in leaked images. There will be three camera sensors on the back of the OnePlus 9 in a rectangular module. It will have two sensors that are larger in size compared to the third. The camera setup is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. 

There are also reports that claim that the standard OnePlus 9 will come with a 50MP f/1.9 Ultra Vision lens. It will be paired with a 20MP f/1.8 Cine Camera and a 12MP f/3.4 telephoto shooter.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Alongside the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the company will also launch the OnePlus 9 Lite.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Dec 25, 2020 08:41 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.