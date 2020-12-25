OnePlus 9 specifications leaked via live images; battery specifications and features tipped

The OnePlus 9 series launch event is tipped to be hosted in Q1 2021. The company is rumoured to launch three new smartphones, namely the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and a new OnePlus 9 Lite. The rumour mill continues to churn out more details of the OnePlus 9 series ahead as we get closer to the launch.

The latest OnePlus 9 specifications leaked by 91Mobiles suggest that the device will come with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The claim is based on a live image that also reiterates the previous OnePlus 9 leak of a flat hole-punch display.

The OnePlus 9 live image reveals that the punch-hole cutout will be on the top-left corner of the screen. The on-screen settings further reveal that OnePlus 9 will come with reverse wireless charging - a first on any OnePlus smartphone.

It would also be the first time that a non-Pro OnePlus smartphone will get wireless charging support. OnePlus introduced wireless charging on the 8 Pro (Review) earlier this year. The report mentions that the OnePlus 9 will support 30W wireless charging, much like the 8 Pro.

The battery capacity will bump to 4,500 mAh, up from 4,300 mAh on the OnePlus 8T (Review). Lastly, the OnePlus 9 will come with 65W fast charging introduced on the 8T.

Reports in the past suggested that the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro will get a redesigned camera module, as seen in leaked images. There will be three camera sensors on the back of the OnePlus 9 in a rectangular module. It will have two sensors that are larger in size compared to the third. The camera setup is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

There are also reports that claim that the standard OnePlus 9 will come with a 50MP f/1.9 Ultra Vision lens. It will be paired with a 20MP f/1.8 Cine Camera and a 12MP f/3.4 telephoto shooter.

The device will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.