OnePlus 9 specifications and design tipped via alleged CAD renders

OnePlus is expected to host the OnePlus 9 launch event in Q1 2020. According to reports, the company will launch the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 in March 2021, which is a month earlier than the typical refresh cycle. Ahead of the rumoured launch, OnePlus 9 specifications and design details have been tipped through CAD renders.

Alleged CAD renders of OnePlus 9 leaked by 91Mobiles suggest that the device will come with a larger screen compared to the OnePlus 8T (Review), which sports a 6.55-inch display. Like its predecessor, OnePlus 9 will sport a flat-screen featuring a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The report claims that screen on OnePlus 9 will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, contrary to past rumours that hinted a 144Hz panel.

At the back, there will be a rectangular camera module housing three sensors. Out of these three, two sensors will be larger in size. The LED flash will be placed inside the camera module.

Although this CAD renders seem to be legit, tipster Max J has thrown some doubts over the accuracy of the leaked OnePlus 9 renders.

Previously, OnePlus 9 codenames and model numbers were leaked. The smartphone has the codename lemonade. The standard OnePlus 9 has the model number LE2110, LE2117, LE2119, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro has the model numbers and LE2120 and LE2127.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The leaked specs are based on rumours and speculations, and we would suggest our readers to take them with a pinch of salt.