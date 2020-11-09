172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|oneplus-9-pro-oneplus-9-details-surface-online-specifications-tipped-6091921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 03:58 PM IST

OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 details surface online; specifications tipped

The two OnePlus devices are currently under testing phase and are yet to go under mass production.

Moneycontrol News

OnePlus 9 series rumours have started surfacing online a month after the OnePlus 8T launch in India. If reports are to be believed, OnePlus 9 series could launch in March 2021, ahead of the typical April-May refresh cycle. A new report now has leaked the OnePlus 9 series codename and model numbers.

OnePlus 9 codenames and model numbers have been leaked by TechDroider. According to the leaked information, OnePlus 9 series has the codename Lemonade.

The standard OnePlus 9 has the model number LE2110, LE2117, LE2119, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro has the model numbers and LE2120 and LE2127. The two devices are currently under testing phase and are yet to go under mass production.

The leaker, citing a Chinese report, had previously speculated that the company may launch 3 devices under OnePlus 9 series. He later confirmed the report to be fake.

The report stated that OnePlus 9 series specifications would include a 144Hz AMOLED display with a centre punch-hole cutout, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

If the leaked specs are even true, we speculate that the OnePlus 9 Pro (or the most premium model), is likely to pack the above-mentioned specs. The standard OnePlus 9 is likely to sport a 120Hz AMOLED found on the OnePlus 8T (Review) and 8 Pro (Review).
