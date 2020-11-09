OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 details surface online; specifications tipped

The two OnePlus devices are currently under testing phase and are yet to go under mass production.
OnePlus 9 series rumours have started surfacing online a month after the OnePlus 8T launch in India. If reports are to be believed, OnePlus 9 series could launch in March 2021, ahead of the typical April-May refresh cycle. A new report now has leaked the OnePlus 9 series codename and model numbers.
OnePlus 9 codenames and model numbers have been leaked by TechDroider. According to the leaked information, OnePlus 9 series has the codename Lemonade.
The standard OnePlus 9 has the model number LE2110, LE2117, LE2119, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro has the model numbers and LE2120 and LE2127. The two devices are currently under testing phase and are yet to go under mass production.
Below are the Final Model no (Ofcourse there will be more) in Testing Phase right now. Mass Production is yet to begin.
OnePlus 9
LE2110
LE2117
LE2119OnePlus 9 Pro
LE2120
LE2127— TechDroider (@techdroider) November 8, 2020
The report stated that OnePlus 9 series specifications would include a 144Hz AMOLED display with a centre punch-hole cutout, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.If the leaked specs are even true, we speculate that the OnePlus 9 Pro (or the most premium model), is likely to pack the above-mentioned specs. The standard OnePlus 9 is likely to sport a 120Hz AMOLED found on the OnePlus 8T (Review) and 8 Pro (Review).