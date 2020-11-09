OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 details surface online; specifications tipped

OnePlus 9 series rumours have started surfacing online a month after the OnePlus 8T launch in India. If reports are to be believed, OnePlus 9 series could launch in March 2021, ahead of the typical April-May refresh cycle. A new report now has leaked the OnePlus 9 series codename and model numbers.

OnePlus 9 codenames and model numbers have been leaked by TechDroider. According to the leaked information, OnePlus 9 series has the codename Lemonade.

The standard OnePlus 9 has the model number LE2110, LE2117, LE2119, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro has the model numbers and LE2120 and LE2127. The two devices are currently under testing phase and are yet to go under mass production.

The leaker, citing a Chinese report, had previously speculated that the company may launch 3 devices under OnePlus 9 series. He later confirmed the report to be fake.

The report stated that OnePlus 9 series specifications would include a 144Hz AMOLED display with a centre punch-hole cutout, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.