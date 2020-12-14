OnePlus 9 live images leaked, tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and triple-camera setup

OnePlus 9 live images have been leaked months ahead of its rumoured March 2021 launch. The leaked OnePlus 9 images reveal the key design elements from all sides. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will come with an updated rear camera module design with two larger sensors and a smaller third camera.

As per the leaked images by PhoneArena, the three camera sensors will be placed in a rectangular module. Much like the previously-leaked renders, the hands-on images show that the smartphone will have two sensors that are larger in size compared to the third sensor. The LED flash is placed next to these sensors inside the camera module, below which is an “Ultra Shot” branding. The camera setup is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

At the front, the device will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with flat edges and a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. This is similar to the OnePlus 8T (Review). We can expect the device will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

On the sides, there is the volume rocker on the left, whereas the power button and alert slider are located on the right.

The bottom edge houses the USB Type-C port, speaker-grille, a SIM tray and a microphone.

The report also reveals that OnePlus 9 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will boot with Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.

The device will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery and is likely to come with 65W fast charging support.

The company is expected to launch three new smartphones in March, namely the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9E, and OnePlus 9 Pro.