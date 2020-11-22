OnePlus 9 camera specs leaked; to come with 48MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lens

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 series in the first quarter of 2021. The company is likely to launch two new smartphones - OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro - in March next year, which is a month earlier than the usual refresh cycle. Ahead of the rumoured launch, OnePlus 9 camera specifications have been leaked by 91Mobiles.

According to the leaked inputs, OnePlus 9 will feature a triple-camera setup, which will come with a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The leaked live images also show that there is a third sensor, which is smaller in size compared to the main and the ultrawide lens. Details of this third sensor are unknown at the moment. Next to the camera sensors is the dual-LED flash that is placed inside the rectangular module.

The leaked image is similar to the recently leaked CAD renders of the OnePlus 9. The CAD renders also revealed that OnePlus 9 will come with a larger screen compared to the OnePlus 8T (Review), which sports a 6.55-inch display. Like its predecessor, OnePlus 9 will sport a flat-screen featuring a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. The report claims that screen on OnePlus 9 will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, contrary to rumours that hinted at a 144Hz panel.

OnePlus is expected to launch two devices under the OnePlus 9 series. Previously, tipster Max J had posted that the OnePlus 9 series codename is Lemonade. The standard OnePlus 9, allegedly, has the model numbers LE2110, LE2117, and LE2119, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro has the model numbers LE2120 and LE2127.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are expected to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC, 65W fast charging and 45W wireless charging, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

The leaked specs are based on rumours and speculations, and we would suggest our readers to take them with a pinch of salt.