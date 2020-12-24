OnePlus 9 Lite launch to happen alongside OnePlus 9, 9 Pro; to have OnePlus 8T specifications

File image: OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 9 series launch is expected to happen in Q1 2021. OnePlus is expected to launch two new premium smartphones – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro – in March. The company will also launch its budget flagship smartphone OnePlus 9 Lite, according to a news report. The 9 Lite was previously rumoured to launch as OnePlus 9E.

OnePlus 9 Lite's specifications and launch timeline have been tipped by Android Central. The report suggests that all three OnePlus 9 smartphones will launch in Q1 2021.

As expected, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the OnePlus 9 Lite, will draw its power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC found on the OnePlus 8T (Review).

The report further suggests that the OnePlus 9 Lite will have specifications similar to the OnePlus 8T. There will be a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 90Hz or a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 65W fast charging support. OnePlus is also said to launch the 9 Lite with a plastic back to help differentiate the device from the 8T and keep the cost low. The OnePlus 9 Lite price is expected to be around $600 (roughly Rs 44,300).

The OnePlus 9 Lite camera sensors will be similar to the 8T, the report adds. We can expect the device to come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor.

The two premium smartphones -- OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro -- will get a redesigned camera module, as seen in leaked images. There will be three camera sensors on the back of the OnePlus 9 in a rectangular module. It will have two sensors that are larger in size compared to the third. The camera setup is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

Another report claims that the OnePlus 9’s triple-camera setup could come with a 50MP f/1.9 Ultra Vision lens. It will be paired with a 20MP f/1.8 Cine Camera and a 12MP f/3.4 telephoto shooter.