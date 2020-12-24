MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 9 Lite launch to happen alongside OnePlus 9, 9 Pro; to have OnePlus 8T specifications

OnePlus is expected to launch the 9 Lite with a plastic back to help differentiate the device from the 8T and keep the cost low.

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2020 / 09:51 AM IST
File image: OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 9 series launch is expected to happen in Q1 2021. OnePlus is expected to launch two new premium smartphones – OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro – in March. The company will also launch its budget flagship smartphone OnePlus 9 Lite, according to a news report. The 9 Lite was previously rumoured to launch as OnePlus 9E.

OnePlus 9 Lite's specifications and launch timeline have been tipped by Android Central. The report suggests that all three OnePlus 9 smartphones will launch in Q1 2021.

As expected, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the OnePlus 9 Lite, will draw its power from the Snapdragon 865 SoC found on the OnePlus 8T (Review). 

The report further suggests that the OnePlus 9 Lite will have specifications similar to the OnePlus 8T. There will be a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 90Hz or a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a 65W fast charging support. OnePlus is also said to launch the 9 Lite with a plastic back to help differentiate the device from the 8T and keep the cost low. The OnePlus 9 Lite price is expected to be around $600 (roughly Rs 44,300).

The OnePlus 9 Lite camera sensors will be similar to the 8T, the report adds. We can expect the device to come with a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor. 

Related stories

The two premium smartphones -- OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro -- will get a redesigned camera module, as seen in leaked images. There will be three camera sensors on the back of the OnePlus 9 in a rectangular module. It will have two sensors that are larger in size compared to the third. The camera setup is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide sensor.

Another report claims that the OnePlus 9’s triple-camera setup could come with a 50MP f/1.9 Ultra Vision lens. It will be paired with a 20MP f/1.8 Cine Camera and a 12MP f/3.4 telephoto shooter.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #smartphones #Technology
first published: Dec 24, 2020 09:51 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.