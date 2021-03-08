OnePlus 9 series India launch on March 23; to feature custom Sony sensor co-developed with Hasselblad

OnePlus 9 launches in India has been officially confirmed. The OnePlus 9 series India launch date is set on March 23. The company is expected to launch three new smartphones - The onePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9R. OnePlus has also announced its partnership with Hasselblad for the upcoming OnePlus 9 camera system.

The OnePlus 9 series launch in India will be hosted virtually on March 23. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 camera system has been co-developed with camera manufacturer Hasselblad. The Chinese smartphone company will invest over $150 million to co-develop the camera system on OnePlus devices during the three-year partnership.

The OnePlus 9 camera is confirmed to feature a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. It is the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on an OnePlus device.

The upcoming OnePlus smartphones will also come with a Hasselblad Pro Mode based on Hasselblad’s image processing software. The mode offers better control to fine-tune photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance and more. Photographers can also use a 12-bit RAW format for richer colour and higher dynamic range. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

Leaked OnePlus 9 Pro design renders reveal that the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. There are two significantly large sensors in the rectangular-shaped camera module. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

The device is tipped to come with 45W wireless fast charging support along with 65W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.