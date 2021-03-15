OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro design and cameras detailed ahead of March 23 launch

The OnePlus 9 series is set to be unveiled globally and in India on March 23. Although we are over a week out from the official launch date, the company has been aggressively teasing several details about the device, in particular, the new camera system on the OnePlus 9 series that has been developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.



Inspired by a bright new dawn. Meet the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist and #OnePlus9 Winter Mist on March 23.

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh

In the latest tweet, OnePlus shared two colour options for the upcoming smartphones. The tweet confirms that the OnePlus 9 Pro will arrive in a Morning Mist finish, while the OnePlus 9 will feature a Winter Mist colour option. But beyond the finishes, the tweet also gives us the best look at the cameras on the OnePlus 9 series yet.The OnePlus 9 will get a triple camera setup on the back, while the OnePlus 9 Pro opts for a quad-camera setup. Both the vanilla OnePlus 9 and ‘Pro’ models will feature Hasselblad-branded cameras.

It also seems like the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a Laser Autofocus module. Company CEO Pete Lau also shared a tweet showcasing the autofocusing capability of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

What we know so far is that both OnePlus 9 models or at the very least, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a custom Sony IMX789 sensor for the primary camera and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for the ultrawide lens. OnePlus has also confirmed that the new IMX789 sensor will come with Digital Overlap High Dynamic Range that works by shooting two frames simultaneously with two different exposures.

The Sony IMX789 sensor will also be OnePlus’ biggest yet and will bring several improvements over the Sony IMX689 on the OnePlus 8 Pro. It will allow users to record video in 4K resolution at 120fps. The ultrawide Sony IMX766 sensor will feature a freeform lens that will drop distortion on the edges of wider shots to around one percent.

In an earlier tweet, Lau noted, “Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad, which aims to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colours to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. It also will serve as OnePlus’ new standard for colour calibration for its future smartphone cameras.” With the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company will be looking to take on the best some Apple, Google, Huawei, and Samsung.

Apart from the cameras, the OnePlus 9 series will also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will also feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The OnePlus 9 series will also include a charger in the box, while the ‘Pro’ model will likely support wireless charging. Stay tuned for more details about the OnePlus 9 series in the build-up to that March 23 launch event.