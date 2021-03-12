OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specs officially teased

OnePlus has been teasing details about the OnePlus 9 series for a while now to build up the hype ahead of its launch. The company has primarily been teasing the Hasselblad-based cameras on the OnePlus 9 series, or at the very least, the OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the latest teaser from the company gives us more insight into what to expect from the OnePlus 9 series.

In a Twitter post, OnePlus revealed several details about the OnePlus 9 series. The tweet includes information about the RAM, display, and camera sensor.

The tweet confirms that the Snapdragon 888 chipset will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM. And judging by the 120fps, it will likely support games at 120 frames per second. The tweet also confirms the 120Hz panel, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since it was already prevalent on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

It also highlights the custom 50 MP Sony IMX789 in partnership with Hasselblad. And lastly, the support for 4K video recording at 120 fps and supports real-time HDR video processing. Moreover, a recent tweet by CEO Pete Lau highlights the camera quality of the main and ultrawide lens.

Main and ultra-wide. Two equally powerful cameras, countless possibilities. #OnePlus9Seriespic.twitter.com/WlZjA2IVop— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 12, 2021