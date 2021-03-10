OnePlus 9 Pro camera confirmed to feature 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide lens

OnePlus 9 series launch in India and other markets is confirmed for March 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has started teasing some of the OnePlus 9 specifications. The latest teaser confirms the OnePlus 9 camera specifications.



Here is part of the secret behind our stunning ultra-wide camera. You’ll find out a lot more on March 23, but if you’re eager to see more before then, I might have a surprise for you later this week… pic.twitter.com/s1GFO1bn8s

— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 9, 2021

According to the latest teaser from OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, the OnePlus 9 will come with a Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor. This 50MP sensor was previously seen on the Oppo Reno5 Pro+ launched in China. The Sony IMX766 50MP ultrawide lens will be paired with the Sony IMX789 custom primary camera. It is expected that both these sensors will be a part of the OnePlus 9 Pro camera system.

A recent leak revealed the complete camera specifications of the OnePlus 9 Pro. The quad-camera setup on the back will have a 48MP primary camera sensor. It will also have a 50MP Sony IMX766 FFL Fixed Focus sensor. The third lens will have an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom. Lastly, there will be a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone will also have an LED flash.

The OnePlus 9 series camera has been co-developed with Hasselblad. It will come with a dedicated Hasselblad Pro Mode that offers better control to fine-tune photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance and more. Photographers can also use a 12-bit RAW format for richer colour and higher dynamic range. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro will have two large sensors and two small-sized sensors on the rear quad-camera setup. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

The device is tipped to come with 45W wireless fast charging support along with 65W wired fast charging support. The 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a charger in the box.

The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup and NFC, among others.