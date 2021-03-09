OnePlus 9 Pro camera specifications leaked ahead of OnePlus 9 launch event

OnePlus 9 series launch is officially confirmed for March 23. The company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9R alongside the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro. It has also confirmed its partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 series. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 9 Pro camera specifications have leaked.



Front

16mp IMX471

Rear

Hasselblad

48mp imx789

50mp imx766 FFL

8mp 3.3x tele ov08a10

2mp

— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) March 8, 2021

The OnePlus 9 Pro camera system is rumoured to house four sensors on the back. It is confirmed to have a custom Sony IMX789 sensor. Tipster Teme has leaked further details of the camera sensors. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9 Pro will come with a 48MP primary camera sensor. It will also have a 50MP Sony IMX766 FFL Fixed Focus sensor. The third lens will have an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom. Lastly, there will be a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone will also have an LED flash.

OnePlus has confirmed its three-year partnership with Hasselblad. The upcoming OnePlus 9 camera will come with a Hasselblad Pro Mode based on Hasselblad’s image processing software. The mode offers better control to fine-tune photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance and more. Photographers can also use a 12-bit RAW format for richer colour and higher dynamic range. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will also offer improved HDR video recording, as well as support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications (leaked)

Leaked OnePlus 9 Pro design renders reveal that the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. There are two significantly large sensors in the rectangular-shaped camera module. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

The device is tipped to come with 45W wireless fast charging support along with 65W wired fast charging support. The 9 and 9 Pro are likely to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a charger in the box.

The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup and NFC, among others.