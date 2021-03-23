Alleged OnePlus 9 series India price leaked hours before today's launch

OnePlus 9 series launch event is scheduled to begin today at 7.30 pm IST. The company will unveil the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch at the OnePlus 9 launch event. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specifications. While the key features have been teased, the pricing details were unknown. Hours before the launch event, the OnePlus 9 series price in India has been tipped.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 9 series India price will start at Rs 39,999. The top-end OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will go up to Rs 69,990.

OnePlus 9 series price in India (leaked)

Based on the leaked information, the OnePlus 9R price in India will start at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will also come in a 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs 43,999, according to Yadav. The device will launch in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

OnePlus 9 price in India will start at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. There will also be a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 54,999. It will come in Winter Mist, Astral Black, and Arctic Sky colour options.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will start at Rs 64,999. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will also come in a 12GB + 256GB model for Rs 69,999. The phone will launch in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colours.