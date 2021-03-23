English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Alleged OnePlus 9 series India price leaked hours before today's launch

According to the leaked details, the OnePlus 9 series India price will start at Rs 39,999.

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

OnePlus 9 series launch event is scheduled to begin today at 7.30 pm IST. The company will unveil the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch at the OnePlus 9 launch event. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased some of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specifications. While the key features have been teased, the pricing details were unknown. Hours before the launch event, the OnePlus 9 series price in India has been tipped.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the OnePlus 9 series India price will start at Rs 39,999. The top-end OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will go up to Rs 69,990.

OnePlus 9 series price in India (leaked)

Based on the leaked information, the OnePlus 9R price in India will start at Rs 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It will also come in a 12GB + 256GB variant for Rs 43,999, according to Yadav. The device will launch in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colours.

OnePlus 9 price in India will start at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. There will also be a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at Rs 54,999. It will come in Winter Mist, Astral Black, and Arctic Sky colour options.

Close

Related stories

Lastly, the OnePlus 9 Pro price in India will start at Rs 64,999. For the price, users will get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will also come in a 12GB + 256GB model for Rs 69,999. The phone will launch in Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green colours.

OnePlus will unveil the official OnePlus 9 series price at the launch event. We advise our readers to take the leaked information with a pinch of salt. The event will kick off today at 7.30 PM IST. You can click here to know everything about the OnePlus 9 series.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #OnePlus 9 Pro #smartphones
first published: Mar 23, 2021 08:27 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.