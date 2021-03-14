OnePlus 9 Pro specifications leak yet again; tipped to come with 50W wireless fast charging

Specs for the OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked ahead of the device's scheduled launch in India on March 23.

Days ahead of the global event, a new report from PriceBaba has revealed the details of the charing support for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Previous rumours had suggested the device smartphone would come with 45W fast wireless charging support. This would also be an upgrade over the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 30W wireless charging support.

Besides the device handset itself, OnePlus is also looking to launch a new 50W wireless charger at the event, the report claims.

The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are tipped to come with 65W wired fast charging support for the 4500 mAh battery. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a charger in the box.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

Specifications of both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have leaked. According to leaked OnePlus 9 Pro images, the phone will have a curved edge-to-edge display. The 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It will come with a 120Hz refresh rate QHD+ display.

The OnePlus 9 Pro camera has four sensors on the back. There is a Hasselblad branding to highlight the partnership with the camera manufacturer. The rear camera is confirmed to have a 48MP custom Sony IMX789 primary sensor. It will be paired with a 50MP Sony IMX 766 ultrawide sensor. The third lens will have an 8MP telephoto camera with a 3.3x optical zoom. Lastly, there will be a 2MP depth camera sensor. The phone is also tipped to feature laser autofocus. The phone will come in three colours - black, green and silver.

It is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup and NFC.

OnePlus 9

The leaked OnePlus 9 marketing images reveal that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED display. Like the 9 Pro, the screen has a hole-punch cutout on the top-left corner. It will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

The rear 2.5 glass panel houses a triple-camera setup. Like the 9 Pro, the standard 9 also has two large sensors and the Hasselblad branding. They are expected to be the same 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and the 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide lens. We can expect the third lens to be a telephoto camera with 2x zoom.

The phone is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will also come with a 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging. The device is tipped to come with 30W wireless charging support. The OnePlus 9 will come in black, blue and purple colour options.