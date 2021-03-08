OnePlus, Hasselblad partner for upcoming OnePlus 9 series camera

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 series launch is tipped for March 23. The company is expected to confirm the OnePlus 9 launch date on March 8. Ahead of the launch, Amazon India's microsite has confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will come will Hasselblad-tuned camera sensors.

It is likely that the top-end mode, the OnePlus 9 Pro, will come with the Hasselblad camera sensors.

The OnePlus Amazon India microsite does not reveal any OnePlus 9 Pro camera specifications. The webpage reveals that Hasselblad cameras were used to shoot “humanity’s first step on the moon” in 1969 during the Apollo 11 mission.

The company is expected to launch three new smartphones: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and a phone rumoured to launch as OnePlus 9E/OnePlus 9R.

Leaked OnePlus 9 Pro design renders reveal that the device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back. There are two significantly large sensors in the rectangular-shaped camera module. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

The device is tipped to come with 45W wireless fast charging support along with 65W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.