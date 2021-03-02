OnePlus 9 series launch date likely to be announced on March 8

OnePlus 9 launch is around the corner. The company is expected to host the OnePlus 9 series launch event in March. OnePlus has officially teased the launch of its upcoming flagship. The latest teaser on the company’s website suggests that an announcement related to the OnePlus 9 series will be made on March 8.

The OnePlus India website has a dedicated webpage with the title “Moonshot”. The webpage with an image of the Earth does not reveal much, except that the company will be unveiling “something new” on March 8.

The company is expected to make an announcement about the OnePlus 9 launch date. If a recent report is to be believed, the OnePlus 9 series launch will be hosted on March 23. The company is expected to give more details about the upcoming flagship smartphone launch on March 8.

OnePlus is tipped to launch the OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 series. The OnePlus Watch specifications were leaked recently. The smartwatch is tipped to come with Google Wear OS. It will sport a circular dial. There have also been rumours of the OnePlus Watch RX that could launch alongside.

OnePlus 9 series specifications (leaked)

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, a third new smartphone called the OnePlus 9R. This third smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The phone will come with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood. It is likely that the OnePlus 9R price in India will be set between the OnePlus Nord (Review) and the OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 Pro specifications and design were leaked in the past. As per the leaks, the 9 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup at the back. At the front, the phone has a curved, edge-to-edge display. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

The device is tipped to come with 45W wireless fast charging support along with 65W wired fast charging support. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, will feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, etc.