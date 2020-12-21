MARKET NEWS

OnePlus smartwatch confirmed by CEO Pete Lau; likely to come with Google Wear OS

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau did not reveal the OnePlus smartwatch launch date.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 03:40 PM IST

A new OnePlus smartwatch launch could be around the corner. The company’s CEO co-founder, Pete Lau, has confirmed that the company is working on a OnePlus smartwatch. The OnePlus 8T-maker is working closely with Google to bring improvements to Wear OS.

Lau did not reveal the OnePlus smartwatch launch date. However, the OnePlus CEO did confirm that the company is working on a smartwatch. Lau further revealed that the company is working with Google to make improvements on Google’s smartwatch operating system, Wear OS, reported Input.

Lau said that the company had developed a OnePlus smartwatch in 2015. However, it was cancelled a year later. Now, the company is back on to developing a smartwatch that is likely to run on Wear OS.

According to the report, OnePlus is working on making improvements in connectivity between Wear OS, Android TV, and smartphones running on Android.

Close

“What we're trying to do is work with Google to try to improve the connectivity between the Wear OS ecosystem, Android TV, and Android smartphones to create this ability for better device interoperability across the ecosystems. This has been something looked at very positively from Google's side as well, so this is the direction that we're trying to develop, but we don't have more than we can share on that right now,” Lau said.

The OnePlus chief did not disclose any further details nor did he reveal the OnePlus smartwatch launch date.

TAGS: #OnePlus #smartwatches
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:40 pm

