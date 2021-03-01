OnePlus Watch launch tipped alongside OnePlus 9 series in March 2021

OnePlus 9 series launch is tipped for March 2021. The Shenzhen-based company is expected to launch the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and a third new smartphone called the OnePlus 9R. Alongside, OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Watch at the OnePlus 9 launch event. The exact launch date is unknown at the moment.

The OnePlus Watch will be the company’s first smartwatch. According to tipster Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, the company will launch the OnePlus Watch alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

The OnePlus Watch specifications were leaked recently. The smartwatch is tipped to come with Google Wear OS. It will sport a circular dial. There have also been rumours of the OnePlus Watch RX that could launch alongside.

Agarwal reiterated a recent report, which claimed that the OnePlus 9E/ OnePlus 9 Lite will launch as OnePlus 9R. This smartphone will be the third smartphone under the series, sitting below the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It is tipped to sport a 6.5" 1080p 90Hz refresh display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC. The phone will come with a 64MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It will also pack a 5,000 mAh battery under the hood.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro specifications and design were leaked in the past. As per the leaks, the 9 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup at the back. There are two significantly large sensors in the rectangular-shaped camera module. The video uploaded by YouTuber Dave2D also reveals that OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the OnePlus 9 Pro camera.

The video further reveals that the premium OnePlus smartphone will come with support for 0.6x ultrawide and 3.3x optical zoom. Moreover, the device will come with a “Tilt-Shift” feature that blurs everything in foreground and background of the subject.

The device has a glossy rear panel with curved edges. At the front, the phone has a curved, edge-to-edge display. Previous rumours suggested that the device will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate support as well. At the top-left corner is the selfie camera.

Both, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, will feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

Other rumoured specifications include IP68 water and dust resistance, dual stereo-speaker setup, NFC, etc.